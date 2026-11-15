ICFAI Business School awards degrees to 555 graduates

BENGALURU: The third convocation ceremony of ICFAI Business School (IBS), Bengaluru, an off-campus centre of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), was held at its Kengeri campus, with 555 students receiving their degrees.

Of the graduates, 519 belonged to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme and 36 to the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme. Academically outstanding students were honoured with medals, awards and cash prizes.

Kirthi C.B., who secured first rank in the MBA programme, received the Gold Medal for Academic Excellence and ₹30,000. Bingi Sudhashree, who secured second rank, received a Silver Medal and ₹20,000.

In the BBA programme, Sefali Pramod Patro secured first rank and received a Gold Medal and ₹30,000. T.B.S. Nitharshini, who secured second rank, was awarded a Silver Medal and ₹20,000.

Dr. Ameer Ullah Khan, Member of the Telangana Public Service Commission, advised graduates to remain humble and continue learning. He said humility was essential for success and highlighted the importance of visionary leadership in building institutions.

Dr. Rohit Singh, Director of the Centre for Management Education at the All India Management Association, urged students to uphold integrity, stating that it was more important than intelligence.

IFHE Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vinay Kumar presented the annual report, highlighting the institution’s achievements during 2025–26. He noted that the ICFAI Case Research Centre had developed 7,300 case studies used by 1,300 institutions across 90 countries.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muddu Vinay, Dean of Academics Dr. Vinay Joshi, Registrar Dr. Vijayalakshmi, Controller of Examinations Dr. Shashikala Parimi, Deputy Director of Corporate Relations Dr. Manisha Singh and ICFAI Group Chairperson Shoba Rani Yasaswy were among those present.