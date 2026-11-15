Pink Line records 33,409 boardings on day one

BENGALURU: Namma Metro’s newly opened Pink Line received a strong response on its first day of commercial operations, recording 33,409 passenger boardings by 8 pm on November 14, according to figures attributed to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Jayadeva Hospital station recorded the highest number, with 18,714 boardings. However, only 6,703 of these were from the Pink Line platforms. Kalena Agrahara recorded 4,944 boardings, followed by Hulimavu (3,028), Suddagunte Palya (2,767), Bilekahalli-IIMB (2,316) and NS Palya-JP Nagar 4th Phase (1,640).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7.5-km elevated section on November 13, accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Commercial services began the following day. The operational stretch connects Kalena Agrahara with Tavarekere, with six stations along the route.

Train timings and frequency

According to the BMRCL schedule, the first train on Mondays will depart from Kalena Agrahara at 4.55 am and from S.G. Palya at 5 am. From Tuesday to Saturday, services will begin at 6 am from both terminals. On Sundays, the first trains will depart at 7 am.

The last train will leave Kalena Agrahara at 10.50 pm and S.G. Palya at 10.54 pm.

From Monday to Friday, trains will run every eight minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during non-peak hours. On Saturdays and Sundays, the frequency will be 10 minutes throughout the day.

The entire 21.26-km Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, includes a 7.5-km elevated section and a 13.76-km underground stretch. The underground section is yet to open. Once completed, the corridor is expected to improve connectivity between north and south Bengaluru.