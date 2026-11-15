KPSC prelims held under tight security statewide

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) conducted the Gazetted Probationers Preliminary Examination for 2026–27 across the state on Sunday under tight security, following allegations of irregularities in the recent veterinary recruitment examination.

A total of 1,47,067 candidates applied for 319 Group A and Group B posts. The examination was conducted at 345 centres across 15 districts, including 63 centres in Bengaluru.

The examination was held in two sessions. Paper I, covering General Studies and Humanities, took place from 10 am to noon. Paper II, covering State-related General Studies, Science and Technology, and Mental Ability, was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

According to KPSC, 88,450 candidates attended the first session, while 87,817 appeared for the second session. In Bengaluru, 18,865 candidates attended the first paper and 18,728 appeared for the second.

Strict security measures enforced

KPSC introduced strict entry procedures to prevent malpractice. Candidates underwent face-recognition verification and metal-detector screening. Officials also checked their ears, spectacles, shirt collars and watches.

Footwear, including shoes, slippers and socks, was not permitted inside examination halls. Male candidates were allowed to wear only sacred threads, while women were permitted to wear mangalsutras and toe rings under the prescribed dress code.

The strict checking procedures reportedly caused inconvenience to some candidates at examination centres.

The commission had issued the recruitment notification on July 31, 2026. A total of 1,14,406 candidates downloaded their hall tickets.

The examination was conducted across 6,192 examination halls. The extensive security arrangements aimed to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.