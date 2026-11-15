Bengaluru to add 20 more arbitration courtrooms

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is set to strengthen its position as a global arbitration destination, with the Arbitration and Conciliation Centre planning to add 20 courtrooms within the next six months.

The expansion will cover approximately 29,000 square feet across the third and fourth floors of Khanija Bhavan. The government-funded project is estimated to cost ₹16 crore.

Speaking at ADR Week 2026 at the Karnataka Judicial Academy, Justice D.K. Singh, Judge of the Karnataka High Court and President of the Arbitration and Conciliation Centre, said the expansion would improve the facilities available to arbitrators, lawyers and litigants.

He said the Centre would be able to handle up to 25 arbitrations simultaneously after the expansion. The new facility will include lounges, a cafeteria, waiting areas, a 50-seater conference room and a library. Video-conferencing facilities and AI-based translation services have also been introduced to improve proceedings.

Justice Singh also announced plans to constitute a committee to review and update the Centre’s existing arbitration rules to meet present-day requirements.

The Karnataka High Court is additionally planning a modern arbitration facility on four acres of land to strengthen alternative dispute resolution services.

During the discussion, former High Court judge Justice A.V. Chandrashekara called for a review of the existing arbitration rules. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Munish Moudgil said technology, including artificial intelligence, could improve the delivery of justice.

Former High Court judge Justice K.S. Mudagal suggested partnerships with specialised institutions to provide expert knowledge in complex disputes involving construction, pharmaceuticals, information technology and defence.

Other participants stressed the need for greater transparency and better communication about the Centre’s activities, including details of cases handled, awards issued and pending matters.

The discussions focused on making Bengaluru a preferred destination for domestic and international arbitration.