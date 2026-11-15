Shivakumar unveils youth-focused development vision in Bengaluru

Calling Shivajinagar the heart of Bengaluru, the Chief Minister praised residents for their support and inaugurated a community hall, gym and badminton court.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said development should focus on improving people’s lives and creating opportunities for young people rather than merely constructing buildings.

He was speaking at the Bharathinagar Habba after inaugurating a community hall, modern gym and badminton court near the Bharathinagar Police Station.

Shivakumar said the government had established 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas across Karnataka to promote sports, culture, leadership and social harmony. He said young people aged 16 to 35 would be encouraged to join these associations. He also asked Minister Rizwan Arshad to organise a youth convention in Bharathinagar.

Describing Shivajinagar as the heart of Bengaluru, the Chief Minister praised residents for supporting the Congress government. He said the new community hall would help families conduct weddings and other functions without spending large amounts on private venues. The gym and badminton court would also encourage fitness among youngsters.

Funds allocated for state development

Shivakumar said Bengaluru’s revenue was being used for development across Karnataka. He announced plans to spend between ₹20,000 crore and ₹25,000 crore on state roads and ₹10,000 crore on urban local bodies over the next year.

He also expressed concern over Bengaluru’s traffic problems, pointing to the growing number of vehicles and difficulties in acquiring land for road expansion.

Five Bengaluru corporations to create new leadership

The Chief Minister said Bengaluru had been divided into five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. Elections would cover 369 wards. He said the government would proceed with the polls in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions and hoped to develop new local leadership through the elected representatives.

Safety and welfare measures

Shivakumar said maintaining law and order was a priority. He said the government was planning special measures to control crime, rowdyism and drug-related activities to make Bengaluru safer for residents.

He also highlighted welfare measures for street vendors and unemployed people. According to him, around 30,000 street vendors had been identified, while the first phase of a vehicle distribution programme would cover 1,500 beneficiaries. He further cited Social Welfare Department projects worth ₹352 crore.

The Chief Minister criticised the Centre over fuel prices and said the state would consider reducing its taxes if the Centre lowered its share.

He concluded by stressing the need for communal harmony, equal rights and protection for people of all communities. He praised Rizwan Arshad’s work in Shivajinagar and assured full government support for the constituency’s development.