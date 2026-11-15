GKVK Krishi Mela to showcase drought solutions

BENGALURU: A three-day Krishi Mela (Agriculture Fair) will begin at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) campus in Hebbal, Bengaluru, on Monday (November 16), with a special focus on drought-management technologies and climate-resilient farming.

Organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, the fair will continue until November 18. Around 75 crops and varieties have been cultivated and displayed across nearly 10 acres to demonstrate suitable farming practices for drought-prone areas.

Research departments, agricultural universities, national research institutions and government departments will participate in the event to showcase agricultural technologies, research findings and welfare programmes.

Major attractions include ‘Keeta Vismaya’ (Insect Wonder), ‘Madhuvana’ (Honey Garden), dryland farming demonstrations and crop-yield displays. Expert-led seminars will discuss the impact of El Niño on Karnataka, climate variability, precision agriculture, and soil and water conservation.

A Farmers’ Advisory Centre will also be established to provide on-the-spot guidance and solutions to farmers’ problems. Progressive farmers, including women farmers, will receive awards at the state, district and taluk levels.

Chief Minister to inaugurate fair

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is scheduled to inaugurate the fair at 11 am on November 16. Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendraswamy and Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda are also expected to attend.

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, who handles the MSME and Labour and Employment portfolios, will inaugurate the agricultural exhibition. Union Minister of State V. Somanna, who holds the Railways and Jal Shakti portfolios, is scheduled to present awards on November 17.

The fair will conclude on November 18.