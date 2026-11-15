Bommai criticises Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai has criticised Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that democracy in India had weakened since 2014.

In a post on X, Bommai responded to Gandhi’s speech at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad on November 14, where the Congress leader alleged that India was no longer a democracy and questioned the credibility of electoral processes.

Bommai described Gandhi’s remarks as misleading and unconstitutional. He referred to the Emergency imposed in 1975 and questioned the Congress party’s record on democracy and constitutional values.

He also argued that the public should consider the party’s past actions before accepting its criticism of democratic institutions. Bommai said Gandhi’s statements were inappropriate for someone holding the position of Leader of the Opposition.

The BJP MP further linked Gandhi’s remarks to the Congress party’s electoral defeats since 2014, describing his comments as an expression of political frustration. He also referred to the 2029 general elections, criticising Gandhi for making such statements ahead of the polls.

Bommai said that repeatedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not weaken his political position. He maintained that such political statements would not change the people’s faith in democratic institutions or their electoral choices.

The remarks have added to the political exchange between the BJP and Congress following Gandhi’s address at the Hyderabad summit.