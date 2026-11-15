Kumaraswamy responds to Ashoka on Hiriyur bypoll

BENGALURU: Political activity has intensified in Karnataka ahead of the proposed by-election to the Hiriyur Assembly constituency following the death of sitting Congress MLA D. Sudhakar on May 10, 2026. Differences have emerged between BJP and JD(S) over which party should contest the seat as the NDA candidate.

Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has called for discussions between the alliance partners before deciding on the candidate.

Kumaraswamy expressed displeasure over remarks by BJP Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, who said the Hiriyur ticket should go to the BJP. He said the decision should not be based on which party gets the opportunity but on public opinion and the alliance’s chances of winning.

He added that he had no personal objection to either the BJP or JD(S) fielding a candidate. Both parties should assess the situation and take a decision through mutual discussions, he said.

Earlier, Ashoka had stated that the BJP would discuss the matter with Kumaraswamy and approach the party’s central leadership to secure the ticket for its candidate.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) has also expressed interest in contesting the constituency, citing its organisational strength in the region. Kumaraswamy has indicated that he would place the party’s demand before the BJP leadership.

On the Congress side, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is overseeing preparations to retain the constituency. The possibility of fielding Suhas Sudhakar, son of the late MLA, has also been discussed.

With both alliance partners interested in contesting the seat, the selection of a consensus NDA candidate remains a key issue ahead of the by-election. The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule.