‘Shivamogga drought relief to be discussed in Cabinet meeting’

Shivamogga District in-charge Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa has said that the drought situation in Shivamogga district and the relief measures required for farmers will be discussed at the State Cabinet meeting scheduled for Oct 29. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the minister said the declaration of drought had been delayed slightly, as the process had to follow the guidelines prescribed by the Central Government. He stressed that farmers were facing serious difficulties and called for priority to be given to drinking water supply. He said the district’s problems would be presented at the Cabinet meeting with supporting documents. He also referred to the Chief Minister’s recent meeting with sugar factory owners at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. On the four-page statement issued by Rajamata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar regarding alleged mismanagement during this year’s Mysuru Dasara celebrations, Bangarappa said the government would take note of her observations and suggestions. Regarding the demand to bring Kannada-medium schools under the government grant-in-aid scheme, the minister said the issue would also be discussed at the Cabinet meeting. He said he personally supported the proposal but added that it required coordination among different departments. He assured that the government would take steps to protect Kannada-medium education, particularly in view of the protest planned for November 14. On complaints concerning shoes distributed to schoolchildren, Bangarappa said there had been no major complaints about quality, although some issues had been reported regarding sizes. He also confirmed that shoes would be distributed to Pre-University Course students. Responding to questions about the alleged sting operation involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the minister spoke about his working relationship with the Chief Minister over the past three years and said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had also given him an opportunity to continue his work. On former minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s proposed protest over houses under the Ashraya scheme, Bangarappa said he had already discussed the issue with him. He explained that the contractor had absconded and had been blacklisted. The government was exploring alternative arrangements to complete the pending housing work, he added. The minister also criticised the BJP while responding to questions on the State’s political developments.