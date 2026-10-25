Shaheen Afridi claims 150 ODI wickets

LAHORE Pakistan One Day International cricket captain Shaheen Shah Afridi etched his name into the history books by becoming the fastest fast bowler from his country to complete 150 wickets in the 50-over format. Playing during a crucial tri-series fixture against England at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the 26-year-old pace spearhead reached this incredible landmark during a fiery opening spell, breaking a long-standing national record previously shared by legendary fast bowling icons Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar. Entering the match needing only a single dismissal to reach the milestone, Shaheen wasted no time making an impact. In the very first over of the innings, he removed in-form English opening batsman Tom Banton, who chipped a full delivery straight to the cover fielder. Following that breakthrough, the Pakistani captain struck again by dismissing batting stalwart Joe Root, catching him cleanly at backward point. These early breakthroughs electrified the stadium and set a dominant tone for the home side as they sought another commanding victory in the triangular tournament. Shaheen achieved the coveted milestone in his 80th match, comfortably surpassing Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, who both required 91 games to reach the same tally. Across cricket history, the talented left-arm seamer now ranks as the joint fourth fastest bowler globally to hit the 150-wicket mark, sitting alongside Indian pace star Mohammed Shami and Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane remains the fastest overall, having achieved the feat in 73 games, followed closely by Australian Mitchell Starc and Pakistani off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. Furthermore, the match held unique emotional significance as Pakistan players wore striking pink jerseys to champion breast cancer awareness. Winning the toss and bowling first, the hosts aims to secure their spot in the final.