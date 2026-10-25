Dramatic twist in MotoGP title race

MELBOURNE Aprilia racing management has expressed cautious optimism regarding a potential surprise return for star rider Jorge Martin at the upcoming Malaysia Grand Prix this weekend, even as the Spaniard recovers from a right wrist fracture sustained during a high-speed crash in the Australian Grand Prix Sprint race at Phillip Island. Martin entered the Australian race weekend holding a razor-thin two-point lead over his fierce championship rival, Marc Marquez. However, his unfortunate Saturday mishap, combined with a dominant victory by Marquez, saw Martin slip ten points behind the Ducati contender in the intensely contested world championship standings. Fortunately, torrential weather conditions and dangerously poor visibility forced the outright cancellation of the main Australian Grand Prix race, saving Martin from surrendering further crucial championship points. Subsequent medical evaluations and detailed computed tomography scans brought encouraging news, definitively ruling out initial fears of a secondary fracture and confirming that his distal radius injury is completely non-displaced. Addressing the media, Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora noted that surgery has been deemed unnecessary, significantly boosting the likelihood of a rapid recovery and keeping championship hopes alive for the reigning 2024 world champion. Bonora praised Martin’s aggressive racing spirit and phenomenal race pace before the crash, highlighting that the rider's positive mental outlook has uplifted the entire garage. While the team remains entirely guided by medical evaluations and professional clinical analysis rather than championship pressures, engineers and support staff are fully committed to preparing his Aprilia machine for immediate deployment in Sepang. Martin will forgo a long-haul return flight to Spain, remaining under close medical supervision over the coming days to expedite his rehabilitation. The global racing community now waits anxiously for final medical clearance, hoping the sensational rider can make a miraculous return to the tarmac to defend his championship ambitions in Malaysia.