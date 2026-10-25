Amrit Sarovar scheme funds lake rejuvenation

BENGALURU As Bengaluru continues to grapple with recurring urban flooding and mounting ecological pressures on its vanishing water bodies, local residents, environmental groups, and lake experts have formulated a comprehensive citizen-led blueprint for the rejuvenation of Halanayakanahalli Lake. Prioritizing ecological conservation, scientific flood mitigation, and groundwater recharge well above traditional commercial beautification or recreational development, the collaborative vision document aims to safeguard the 42-acre water body off Sarjapur Road for future generations. The strategic proposals emerged during an intensive Lake Vision Document (LVD) consultation exercise supported by prominent organizations including the Wipro Foundation, Socratus, WELL Labs, and Friends of Lakes. With the final vision document slated for release in the coming weeks, the initiative paves the way for comprehensive restoration works expected to be funded under the central government's Amrit Sarovar 2.0 program, featuring an estimated budgetary allocation of nine point one crore rupees. Initially, some community members favored heavy recreational infrastructure, but expert consultations successfully refocused priorities toward essential ecological functions such as stormwater management, rainwater harvesting, and aquifer rejuvenation. Key recommendations put forward by stakeholders include capping recreational development at twenty percent of the total lake area, replacing separate walking and jogging trails with a unified 25 to 30-wide eco-friendly pathway, and strictly limiting any sewage treatment plant capacity to one million liters per day exclusively for existing local inflows. To protect indigenous flora and fauna, participants strongly advised against installing artificial lighting within the lake boundaries and recommended restricting public entry after sunset. Furthermore, the blueprint suggests establishing three dedicated access gates catering to surrounding settlements like Halanayakanahalli, Chikkanayakanahalli, and Chikkannahalli, alongside specialized entry points for traditional fishermen and cattle grazers. Responding to the citizen initiative, Manjunath, Panchayat Development Officer of Halanayakanahalli, noted that while the water body falls under the jurisdiction of the minor irrigation department for formal execution, valuable community inputs will be carefully factored into upcoming development plans. Environmental stakeholders emphasize that grassroots participation throughout every stage of urban lake rejuvenation remains vital for ensuring long-term ecological sustainability and climate resilience across the metropolitan region.