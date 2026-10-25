Tilak, Nitish shine in Christchurch T20I

CHRISTCHURCH Rising Indian cricket stars Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy have opened up about their match-winning partnership against New Zealand at the historic Hagley Oval in Christchurch, emphasizing that divine timing and unwavering persistence eventually reward dedicated cricketers after difficult setbacks. Reflecting on a thrilling victory that leveled the series, the two Hyderabad lads recalled their previous heartbreak during a challenging run chase against the West Indies in Hyderabad, noting how hard work and mutual trust ultimately delivered redemption on foreign soil. Chasing a target of 181 runs under testing conditions, the Men in Blue found themselves in deep trouble at 70 for five wickets down after 10 and a half overs. However, aggressive contributions from Naman Dhir who smashed 31 runs from 17 balls reignited hope before Tilak and Nitish engineered a sensational rescue act. Tilak anchored the innings with a brilliant, unbeaten 51 runs from 26 deliveries, while Nitish played a mature, risk-free knock of 26 not out from 13 balls, steering India home with an unbroken 69-run partnership to seal a dramatic victory on the penultimate delivery with four wickets in hand. Speaking in a candid post-match interaction shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the duo discussed the immense physical and tactical challenges presented by the Hagley Oval pitch. Unlike the opening fixture, the second T20I surface exhibited noticeable wear and tear, causing the ball to grip sharply while expansive outfield boundaries made clean six-hitting exceptionally difficult. Adapting intelligently to the conditions, the batsmen relied heavily on elite fitness, quick running between the wickets, and calculated shot selection rather than brute force. Tilak revealed that learning from past experiences helped him mature as an anchor, noting that he deliberately checked his aggressive instincts while Naman Dhir was dominating the bowling attack. By rotating the strike, taking the game deep into the final overs, and keeping faith in their training processes, the young partnership successfully turned despair into jubilation. This remarkable triumph not only highlights the immense depth of domestic talent emerging from regional academies but also solidifies both players' reputations as dependable match-winners capable of performing under intense international pressure.