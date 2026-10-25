Preparation brings clarity & results: Tejal

VADODARA Indian women's cricket team batter Tejal Hasabnis has emphasized that meticulous preparation and rigorous match-situation simulations are the core driving forces behind her stellar run of form, helping her secure a triumphant return to the national squad for the ongoing One Day International series against Zimbabwe at Vadodara's BCA Stadium. The talented middle-order mainstay recently enjoyed a phenomenal domestic and developmental circuit, hitting twin half-centuries scores of 81 and 60 to guide the India 'A' side to a hard-fought two-to-one 50-over series victory against Australia 'A' in Mohali. Speaking to broadcasters ahead of the second ODI fixture, the right-handed batter explained that walking out to bat in the middle order requires immense mental clarity, which can only be achieved through comprehensive practice. By simulating diverse match scenarios in the nets, targeting specific scoring zones, and mastering different pacing strategies, she ensures total tactical readiness before stepping onto the field. Hasabnis noted that staying anchored in the present moment, reading the scoreboard intelligently, and maintaining deep self-belief allow her to stay one step ahead of opposition bowling attacks. Highlighting her versatile batting approach, Hasabnis expressed confidence in her ability to effortlessly shift gears depending on team requirements—whether rotating the strike steadily or launching an aggressive counterattack when early wickets fall. Fresh off a dominant nine-wicket victory in the opening match of the series, the Indian camp remains fully focused on maintaining winning momentum by strictly executing team processes. With her sharp tactical mindset and unwavering discipline, Hasabnis looks set to cement her permanent place in the national batting lineup as India continues its dominant international campaign.