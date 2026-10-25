Kenyan runners win Kashmir Marathon amid JKSET delays

Srinagar Kenyan athletes won the men’s and women’s full marathon titles at the third edition of the Kashmir International Marathon on Sunday, while traffic restrictions linked to the event disrupted the movement of candidates appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET). Kanab Kalob Omolo claimed the men’s full marathon title, while Lemensa Harpaa won the women’s category. The event attracted runners from across India and abroad, showcasing Srinagar’s scenic locations and promoting sports tourism in the Kashmir Valley. The marathon was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. A total of 1,807 runners had registered for the event, including 73 foreign athletes representing 12 countries. The full marathon covered 42.195 km, while the half marathon covered 21 km. However, traffic arrangements for the sporting event caused difficulties for JKSET candidates travelling to examination centres. Several aspirants reportedly struggled to reach their destinations on time because of congestion and diversions along key roads in Srinagar. The University of Kashmir rescheduled the examination from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm to provide candidates with additional time to reach their centres. Some students, however, said the revised timing offered limited relief as they continued to face transport difficulties. The traffic disruption triggered concerns among candidates who had raised objections before the event over the clash between the marathon and the examination schedule. Meanwhile, the Srinagar Traffic Police said no JKSET candidate had been prevented from reaching their destination. According to the department, traffic was restored on several roads in phases, while the remaining diversion at Habak Crossing towards Nishat was lifted at 11.45 am. The police said the restrictions had been announced in advance to facilitate the marathon. The incident highlighted the challenge of coordinating major public events with examinations and daily travel in the city.