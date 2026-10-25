Air India Express to shift flights to Navi Mumbai

Mumbai Air India Express will gradually shift selected flights from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport, beginning with four daily domestic flights in December 2026, followed by the phased transfer of West Asia services from January 2027. The move is part of a wider plan to redistribute flight operations between Mumbai’s two airports and facilitate the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at the existing airport. The airline plans to shift services to West Asian destinations, including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat and Sharjah. The transition is expected to be completed by the Northern Summer 2027 schedule. Planned services to Kuwait from Navi Mumbai will depend on the necessary regulatory approvals. The phased shift is intended to expand operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport while allowing Mumbai’s existing airport to undertake infrastructure improvements. Both airports are expected to continue serving passengers during the transition. The Air India Group said the move followed consultations with the airport operator and formed part of a broader plan to accommodate growing passenger traffic in the Mumbai metropolitan region. Passengers are advised to check their tickets and flight details carefully as services move between the two airports. The final dates and operational arrangements will be announced after coordination and necessary approvals are completed. The development is expected to strengthen Navi Mumbai’s role as an additional aviation hub and provide airlines with more scope to expand domestic and international connectivity.