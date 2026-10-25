Congress seeks Manipur CM’s resignation, fresh polls

New Delhi The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and fresh Assembly elections, accusing the BJP-led government of failing to contain renewed violence in the State. The party alleged that the government had “completely failed to stop the violence” and expressed concern that armed groups possessed more sophisticated weapons than security forces. It said those responsible for attacks on civilians should not receive political protection. The Congress demand comes amid renewed security concerns in Manipur, where ethnic violence has continued to pose a major challenge to the administration. The opposition party called for accountability and questioned the government’s ability to restore peace and normalcy. The party also maintained that no armed group or individual involved in attacks on civilians should be shielded from legal action. It urged the authorities to take firm steps to protect residents and ensure that those responsible for violence were brought to justice. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh visited Sinai Camp in Kangpokpi district on Sunday. The camp is designated for militants under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. His visit came amid continuing concerns over the security situation in the State. The Congress said the situation required a clear political response and demanded fresh elections, arguing that the current government had failed to fulfil its responsibility to maintain law and order. The BJP-led government has faced sustained pressure over the handling of the conflict and the challenges of restoring peace between communities. The latest demand from the Congress is expected to intensify the political debate over the State’s security and governance. The situation remains sensitive, with residents and political leaders seeking effective measures to prevent further violence and restore stability across Manipur.