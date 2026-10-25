Vijayendra slams CM over sugarcane prices

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Intensifying the political confrontation across the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President B.Y. Vijayendra launched a scathing attack on the state leadership, accusing Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of engaging in deceptive politics and misleading sugarcane growers regarding state-level financial responsibilities and fair pricing mechanisms. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Vijayendra pointed out that during recent delegations and discussions with agitating sugarcane farmers, the Chief Minister deliberately attempted to shift accountability onto the Union Government, falsely implying that the state administration bears no direct obligation or jurisdiction over sugarcane pricing. The BJP state chief firmly rejected this narrative, emphasizing that the state government derives immense financial benefits and earns thousands of crores in revenue through heavy taxation on sugar factories and associated agricultural supply chains revenues generated entirely through the relentless toil of local farmers. Highlighting progressive models implemented elsewhere, Vijayendra noted that states like Haryana and Bihar actively provide supportive state-advised prices to safeguard agrarian interests, and he forcefully demanded that the Karnataka government immediately follow suit rather than making hollow promises. Furthermore, Vijayendra credited the Narendra Modi-led Central Government with fostering critical industrial value addition such as spearheading ethanol blending initiatives which has significantly bolstered regional sugar economies and state revenues. He urged the state administration to abandon diversionary tactics, step up to its core governance responsibilities, and immediately address the long-standing financial grievances of farming communities. Shifting focus to the spiraling political controversy surrounding the recent high-stakes sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra expressed deep astonishment at the ruling establishment's casual handling of the crisis. Noting that the covert operation was engineered against a veteran leader who previously anchored the party's electoral success, Vijayendra criticized the current administration for refusing to treat the conspiracy with the utmost gravity. He demanded that both the Chief Minister and the Home Department wake up to the gravity of the situation and initiate a thorough, transparent, and impartial judicial inquiry, ensuring that all masterminds and culprits behind the covert political sabotage are swiftly brought to justice.