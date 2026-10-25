Students lead B’luru park clean up drives

BENGALURU Infusing youthful energy into civic stewardship across the metropolis, hundreds of students turned out in full force to spearhead massive environmental clean-up and waste management drives in public parks as part of the ongoing '#IamBengaluru – Volunteer for Parks' initiative. Presented by Multigen in association with Kristu Jayanti University and strongly backed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the community-driven campaign mobilized young volunteers to restore and revitalize green spaces throughout the city. The weekend volunteering events witnessed enthusiastic student participation across key ecological zones. At the Jakkur Lake park, volunteers guided by the Jala Poshan Trust executed intensive de-weeding operations. Simultaneously, the organization Youth for Seva coordinated comprehensive waste segregation and clean-up drives at Motappa Park in Rajajinagar, alongside energetic plogging activities at the BDA Park in Doddakallasandra. For participating students, the hands-on involvement offered a fresh perspective on urban conservation, transforming familiar recreational haunts into spaces for active civic engagement. Reflecting on the experience, young participants emphasized the vital role parks play in offering sanctuary from the relentless pace of urban life. Darshanan, a student from Presidency College, noted how encouraging it was to witness community members uniting to care for their neighborhoods. Viraj, an undergraduate student, expressed dismay at encountering plastic litter in urban green spaces, remarking that collaborative clean-ups highlight the urgent need for collective environmental care. Hitesh from St. Francis College, Koramangala, added that volunteering alongside peers provided a refreshing break from digital screens while fostering a deeper appreciation for grassroots community initiatives. Other student leaders, including Dhruti B of Project Evara at NPS Rajajinagar and Sadhiya from Doddakallasandra, noted that physical participation deeply sensitized them to the immense daily challenges faced by municipal sanitation workers. By fostering heightened hygiene consciousness and active responsibility among the younger generation, organizers hope to build a sustainable culture of civic pride and environmental preservation across Bengaluru.