GBA launches evening garbage collection

BENGALURU In a major administrative initiative aimed at tackling chronic roadside dumping and modernizing urban sanitation, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has introduced a novel pilot project to collect household garbage during evening hours, supplementing the city's traditional morning collection schedules. Designed specifically to accommodate working professionals, IT employees, students, and residents who miss early morning collection windows, the pioneering service seeks to eradicate illegal garbage black spots across neighborhoods. Under the initial phase of the pilot project, the municipal administration has deployed 20 to 25 specialized auto-tippers across five municipal wards within the Bommanahalli Assembly constituency and the Hongasandra zone. The evening collection service operates daily between 5:00 PM and midnight. Reviewing field operations, Bengaluru South Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh inspected the arrangements and noted that officials will carefully evaluate the initiative's success before rolling out the dual-shift collection model in a phased manner across other high-density zones throughout the metropolis. Municipal authorities noted that the persistent absence of residents during morning hours due to early office commutes and academic schedules had previously forced many citizens to resort to dumping household refuse along roadsides, vacant plots, and street corners, particularly in areas surrounding Adugodi, S.G. Palya, and Siddapura Road. To counter this, the newly introduced evening shift operates alongside existing morning services rather than replacing them. For example, in the Hongasandra ward, six dedicated auto-tippers now manage the evening window evenly split between wet and dry waste collection bolstering the 31 vehicles already operating during morning hours. Strict adherence to source segregation remains a mandatory cornerstone of the pilot program. Municipal waste collectors have been explicitly instructed to reject unsorted or mixed garbage, reminding citizens that discarding trash improperly attracts disease vectors, strays, and foul odors. Furthermore, during his field inspection, Joint Commissioner K.N. Ramesh directed civic engineers to draft formal proposals for developing an unused parcel of land beneath the HSR Layout flyover near Agara Lake into an organized public parking facility to ease severe traffic congestion in the area.