Ashoka questions government over missing shoes

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Intensifying the political confrontation across the state, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka launched a fierce and uncompromising verbal assault on the ruling Congress administration, condemning the government for its glaring administrative failure to distribute free shoes, socks, and sweaters to underprivileged school children. Speaking during a media briefing in Bengaluru, the senior opposition leader highlighted that despite the academic calendar's mid-term examinations having already concluded, tens of thousands of vulnerable students enrolled in government, BBMP, and aided schools continue to attend classes barefoot or wearing worn-out, torn footwear. Directing sharp criticism at the state's executive leadership, Ashoka questioned the competency and fiscal priorities of an administration that boasts multi-crore budgetary allocations yet fails to deliver basic student welfare essentials. He revealed that over 22,200 underprivileged students across Bengaluru alone have been left entirely empty-handed regarding government-promised footwear, while the provision of protective winter sweaters has remained completely stalled for two consecutive years. Questioning the administrative capabilities of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru urban district in-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Ashoka sarcastically remarked that the government's grand policy announcements stand in stark contrast to its absolute zero-level implementation on the ground. Expanding his critique, Ashoka accused the ruling party of exploiting the nomenclature of the poor for political posturing while remaining utterly blind and indifferent to the daily hardships experienced by marginalized families. He argued that if the administration had invested even a fraction of the zealous energy it dedicates to political campaigning and internal factional management into safeguarding student dignity and educational welfare, this deeply embarrassing situation would never have materialized. Demanding immediate, unconditional corrective action, Ashoka urged the government to expedite the emergency distribution of shoes, socks, and winter sweaters to every eligible student across the state without further bureaucratic delays. Furthermore, he demanded strict accountability and disciplinary action against negligent departmental officials, sternly warning that the opposition will relentlessly hold the administration accountable for compromising the future and welfare of Karnataka's school children.