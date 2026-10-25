BJP leader launches Har Ghar Bhagwa campaign in Nashik

Nashik Maharashtra BJP leader Girish Mahajan has launched the ‘Har Ghar Bhagwa’ campaign in Nashik ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, with organisers aiming to hoist one lakh saffron flags across Nashik city and Trimbakeshwar. Under the campaign, 75,000 saffron flags are planned for Nashik city, while another 25,000 will be installed in Trimbakeshwar. The initiative aims to give the region a distinct saffron appearance ahead of the major religious gathering. The campaign comes as preparations gather pace for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which draws large numbers of pilgrims and devotees to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Both locations hold religious significance and are expected to be key centres of activity during the event. Mahajan launched the initiative as part of efforts to mobilise participation ahead of the religious gathering. The proposed flag installation drive covers residential areas across the two locations, with the target set at one lakh flags. Nashik and Trimbakeshwar are important destinations for Hindu pilgrims, and the Kumbh Mela is among the major religious gatherings held in India. Preparations typically involve coordination among government departments, local authorities, religious organisations and other stakeholders to manage crowds and provide facilities for visitors. The ‘Har Ghar Bhagwa’ campaign adds a public outreach initiative to the preparations underway ahead of the event. Organisers have set separate targets for Nashik city and Trimbakeshwar as they seek to carry out the campaign across the region.