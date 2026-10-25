Karan Singh secures 4th ITF season title

MUMBAI Indian tennis star Karan Singh continued his amazing winning streak by lifting the singles trophy at the USD 30,000 ITF Men World Tennis Tour M25 tournament held at Cooperage in Mumbai. The third-seeded player secured his fourth championship title of the 2026 season after an exciting all-Indian final battle against his academy teammate, Digvijay Pratap Singh. The title clash ended when Digvijay had to retire from the match due to physical fatigue while Karan was comfortably leading 7-5, 3-1 in the second set after one hour and thirty-two minutes of intense play. Karan showed incredible focus and skill throughout the entire tournament in Mumbai, successfully winning every single match without dropping a single set. His path to the championship included a solid win against Nitin Kumar Sinha in the opening round, followed by a strong serving performance to defeat qualifier Adil Kalyanpur in the round of sixteen. He advanced past seventh seed Sidharth Rawat via a brief retirement in the quarterfinals and then played a brilliant match against Chirag Duhan in the semifinals, keeping a flawless service record to win in straight sets. Meanwhile, Digvijay also had a fantastic week on the courts, coming off a recent victory in Baku and defeating second seed Garrett Johns in the semifinals to guarantee a wonderful podium sweep for their training academy. At just twenty-three years of age, Karan has enjoyed a phenomenal run over the past two months, marking his second tournament victory and fourth final appearance in quick succession. This stellar achievement highlights his growing status as one of the brightest young talents in Indian professional tennis, bringing immense pride to sports fans across the nation as he climbs higher in the global rankings.