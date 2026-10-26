Seelam announces Nov 1 protest against electoral roll revision

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi A protest will be held in New Delhi on November 1, demanding the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, said G.D. Seelam. Seelam alleged that the electoral roll revision process was being used to facilitate “vote theft” and raised concerns over its impact on the democratic rights of citizens. He called for greater transparency in the preparation and revision of voter lists. According to him, the proposed protest aims to draw attention to concerns surrounding the SIR process and demand accountability from the authorities responsible for conducting elections. The protesters are expected to press for the cancellation of the revision exercise and seek the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Seelam alleged that electoral roll revision should not become a means of depriving eligible citizens of their voting rights. He stressed that every eligible voter must be able to exercise the constitutional right to vote without facing unnecessary obstacles. The planned demonstration on November 1 is intended to bring these concerns to the national level. The demands include reviewing the current electoral roll revision process and ensuring that voter lists are prepared in a transparent and fair manner. The issue has become a subject of political debate, with critics raising questions about the conduct and possible consequences of the SIR exercise. However, the allegations regarding “vote theft” remain claims made by its critics and require examination against the relevant evidence and official explanations. The proposed protest is expected to focus on electoral transparency, accountability and the protection of voting rights. Seelam's remarks underline the opposition to the current revision process among those demanding its cancellation.