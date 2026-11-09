Sealed hotels reopen after Deputy Commissioner intervention

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi Several hotels sealed by food safety officials during the Deepavali festival have been allowed to reopen following the intervention of Deputy Commissioner Ikram Sharif. The decision came after hotel owners strongly opposed the sudden action, citing the difficulties caused to their businesses during the festive season. The District Hotel, Lodging and Bakery Association expressed gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for responding promptly to their concerns and resolving the issue. According to the association, food safety officials conducted surprise inspections at hotels on Saturday night while establishments were making preparations for Deepavali Lakshmi Puja. During the inspections, three to four hotels were reportedly sealed, triggering resentment among hotel owners. Following the incident, the association convened an emergency meeting at the Yatrika Nivas Hotel hall near Public Garden in Kalaburagi. Representatives discussed the issue and brought their concerns to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner. Responding to their appeal, Ikram Sharif permitted the sealed establishments to resume operations. The decision provided relief to hotel owners and allowed them to continue their festival-related business activities, the association stated in a press release. The association clarified that it had no objection to authorities taking legal action against hotels violating food safety regulations or other rules. However, it maintained that sudden enforcement action during an important festival, without adequate prior notice or an opportunity to rectify shortcomings, caused unnecessary hardship to business owners. The association also assured the administration of its full cooperation in creating awareness among hotel owners about hygiene, cleanliness and food safety standards. The meeting was chaired by honorary president Rajshekhar Shellagi and attended by association president Narasimha Mandan, Karnataka Hotel