Satheesan calls for strict traffic rule enforcement

KOCHI: Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Sunday called for strict enforcement of traffic rules over the next six months to reduce road accidents. He said road safety required collective efforts and urged citizens to act responsibly.

Speaking after inaugurating the Transport Department’s ‘Jeeva Suyathra Mission’ at Ernakulam Town Hall, Satheesan described the situation in the State as alarming. He said children, youngsters and family breadwinners were losing their lives in accidents every day. Others were seriously injured.

Satheesan said road safety was not the responsibility of the Transport Department, Police or Motor Vehicles Department alone. Every citizen had a role in preventing accidents by following traffic rules and respecting other road users.

He called for action against violations without discrimination and said elected representatives should not interfere in legal proceedings through recommendations. Drunk driving, overspeeding, mobile phone use while driving and traffic signal violations must be strictly controlled. He said there should be no compromise in imposing fines or taking action, including cancellation of driving licences wherever necessary.

He stressed that pedestrians must be given priority while crossing roads. He said road safety efforts should include ensuring road quality alongside strict enforcement. He urged Malayalis to follow traffic discipline in Keralam with the same care they show while driving abroad. Inspections over six months, he said, could help build a stronger road safety culture within a year.

Actor Mammootty, brand ambassador of the mission, urged youngsters not to perform stunts or race vehicles on public roads. He said such activities could endanger other road users.

Transport Minister C.P. John presided over the event. Higher Education Minister Roji M. John, Hibi Eden MP and MLA T.J. Vinod attended.