MANILA: Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said on Friday that resigning from her position was out of the question despite an ongoing impeachment process involving allegations of unexplained wealth.

Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, made the statement during a press conference in Manila. The impeachment proceedings have brought renewed attention to her financial affairs and political future.

Philippine prosecutors have reportedly narrowed their case against the Vice President to one allegation involving unexplained wealth, dropping three other charges previously considered in the proceedings.

The allegations have placed Duterte under increased political scrutiny. However, she has rejected calls for her resignation and maintained her position as the country’s second-highest elected official.

Duterte has also remained an important figure in Philippine politics. Opinion polls have identified her as a leading potential presidential contender for the 2028 national elections.

Her political position has attracted attention because of the continuing developments surrounding her family. Her father, Rodrigo Duterte, served as President from 2016 to 2022 and has faced international legal scrutiny over his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

The impeachment process is expected to remain a significant political issue as lawmakers examine the allegations and determine the next steps. Duterte’s response indicates that she intends to continue serving while the proceedings move forward.