Sammy backs West Indies for strong second-innings show

Sylhet West Indies head coach Darren Sammy expressed confidence in his team's ability to deliver a strong second-innings performance against Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, despite conceding a 30-run first-innings lead. Bangladesh posted 386 in reply to the West Indies' 356, with Towhid Hridoy producing a historic unbeaten 242, the highest individual Test score by a Bangladeshi batter. Sammy praised Hridoy's outstanding effort and described the contest as evenly poised, stressing that plenty of time remained for both sides to secure victory. The West Indies coach urged his batters to negotiate Bangladesh's new-ball attack carefully and avoid losing early wickets. He specifically highlighted the importance of a solid start from Brandon King and Joshua Da Silva. Earlier, Amir Jangoo played a magnificent innings of 133 to guide the visitors to a competitive first-innings total. Sammy also expressed confidence in his team's batting form, believing they could put themselves in a strong position by successfully handling the new ball. At tea on Day 4, the West Indies were 259/2, extending their lead to 229 runs with four sessions remaining in the match.