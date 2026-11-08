Khader announces major reforms to strengthen rural healthcare

CH NEWS, BALLARI Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader Fareed has said the state government is taking several steps to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas and ensure that people receive quality medical services. Speaking at a press conference at the Government Guest House in Ballari on Sunday, he said 250 doctors had been recruited directly to address staff shortages in Primary Health Centres (PHCs). The Cabinet has also approved the permanent recruitment of 1,000 doctors. Until the recruitment process is completed, hospitals can hire staff through outsourcing based on district requirements. The government is procuring 350 new ambulances to strengthen emergency medical services. Khader said patients should be transported from villages to taluk hospitals within 20 to 25 minutes. A penalty of ₹3,000 would be imposed on the responsible service agencies for failing to meet the prescribed time. He also assured that salary delays and other issues faced by 108 ambulance staff would be addressed. The minister said taluk hospitals would be upgraded, with at least five intensive care unit (ICU) beds planned at every taluk headquarters. The government also plans to introduce a Women's Health Policy and establish a separate department focusing on maternal health and women's welfare. To address medicine shortages caused by technical problems, District Health Officers have been authorised to make emergency purchases. The supply system is expected to improve within two months. Food safety inspections have also been strengthened. Khader cited the closure of a KFC outlet in Mangaluru following public complaints. Businesses found selling adulterated food could face heavy fines and cancellation of licences. A QR code-based complaint system has been introduced, and a watchdog committee will be formed. The programme was attended by City Corporation Mayor P. Gadeppa, Congress district president Allam Prashanth, Venkatesh Hegde, Humayun Khan, Manjula, Sanganakallu Vijayakumar and other leaders.