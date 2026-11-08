Messi MAKES MLS history with consecutive Golden Boot Awards

New Delhi Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has created history in Major League Soccer (MLS) by winning the 2026 Golden Boot award for the second consecutive season, becoming the first player in league history to achieve the feat. The Argentine superstar finished the regular season with 26 goals in 31 appearances, four ahead of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who scored 22 goals. Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White finished third with 20 goals. The achievement also made Messi only the sixth player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot multiple times. Despite featuring in just 31 matches, the 39-year-old delivered an outstanding campaign, adding 17 assists to his 26 goals for a total of 43 goal contributions. It was the third-highest single-season tally in MLS history. Messi led the league in goals per game with 0.87 and shared the top position for most multi-goal performances, recording six. He also averaged 0.91 goals per 90 minutes, ranking second in the category. His productivity from open play was particularly impressive, with 25 of his 26 goals coming without penalties. This was the second-highest single-season non-penalty goal tally in MLS history, behind his own record of 28 in 2025. After scoring 29 goals last season, Messi became only the second player in MLS history to score at least 25 goals in consecutive regular seasons. Across the last three campaigns, he has registered 75 regular-season goals, while his 127 goal contributions between 2024 and 2026 stand 28 ahead of the next-best tally of 98 recorded by Evander. Messi's latest achievement further underlines his remarkable consistency and growing legacy in American football, establishing him as one of the most dominant attacking players in MLS history.