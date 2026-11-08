Hamilton uses qualifying as test ahead of Brazil gp

Sao Paulo Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton admitted that he treated Saturday's qualifying session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as a test ahead of Sunday's race, as he prepares to start from the back of the grid following a full power unit change. Hamilton qualified 11th but will begin Sunday's race from P20, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start 21st after receiving a power unit penalty. Reflecting on the rain-affected qualifying session, Hamilton said he enjoyed the challenging conditions but had to manage his tyres carefully with potentially wet weather expected during the race. The seven-time world champion explained that he used the session to check whether his new engine was functioning properly and to ensure the car felt comfortable. Hamilton also expressed confidence about moving up the order, although he acknowledged that difficult weather conditions could make the race unpredictable. Meanwhile, Verstappen said starting at the back was the most suitable opportunity to take his power unit penalty. The Dutchman explained that he avoided unnecessary risks during qualifying and focused on completing a lap. Verstappen, who famously won the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix after starting from 17th, remained hopeful of making progress through the field. Elsewhere, McLaren's Lando Norris secured pole position for the third consecutive time at Sao Paulo and will start ahead of Kimi Antonelli. George Russell, who initially qualified second, dropped to seventh following his penalty. With rain potentially influencing Sunday's race, Hamilton and Verstappen will look to make impressive recoveries from the back of the grid.