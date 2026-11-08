Dambal PHC organises cancer awareness and screening camp

CH NEWS, DAMBAL The Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dambal organised a National Cancer Awareness programme and a non-communicable disease (NCD) screening camp at the Dambal Gram Panchayat office under the guidance of its medical officers. Speaking at the programme, Field Health Education Officer Siddappa N. Lingadal urged people to overcome fear and misconceptions about cancer. He stressed that early detection plays an important role in successful treatment and advised people to undergo regular health check-ups. He also warned against the use of tobacco, gutka, smoking and alcohol, urging villagers to adopt healthy habits to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases. Primary Health Safety Officer Rekha Uppara explained the early warning signs and preventive measures for oral, breast and cervical cancers. She also informed villagers about the free screening and treatment facilities available through government healthcare services.

Health Inspectors Basavaraja Sangamada, S.S. Barakera, Renuka Karigara and Renuka Kattimani participated in the programme and helped create awareness among villagers about cancer prevention and early diagnosis. Health screenings were conducted for Gram Panchayat staff, ASHA workers and local residents as part of the programme. The initiative aimed to encourage people to undergo timely medical examinations and make better use of government healthcare facilities. The organisers stressed that awareness, early diagnosis and timely treatment are essential in the fight against cancer.