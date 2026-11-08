India A dominate with 464/5 declaration against New Zealand A

Lincoln India A strengthened their position in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A after declaring their first innings at 464/5 on Day 2, with Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar delivering impressive half-centuries at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval on Sunday. Resuming their innings at 227/2, India A added 237 runs before declaring with around an hour remaining. In reply, New Zealand A struggled against the Indian bowling attack, reaching 36/2 at stumps and trailing by 428 runs. Jurel provided an attacking start, scoring 71 with a series of well-timed boundaries before falling to Darun Ferns. Sai Sudharsan continued his impressive innings but missed out on a century, departing for 88 after being bowled by Zak Gibson. Ravindra Jadeja contributed 25 before being caught at first slip. Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar then took control, building an unbeaten 114-run partnership to extend India's advantage. Tilak remained unbeaten on 81, while Washington finished on 50 not out. India A declared at 464/5, with Yashasvi Jaiswal also making a valuable contribution of 102. New Zealand A's response began poorly as Prasidh Krishna struck twice, dismissing Rhys Mariu for a duck and Curtis Heaphy for 19. The hosts finished the day at 36/2, with Dean Foxcroft unbeaten on 10 alongside Zak Gibson. With a massive 428-run deficit, New Zealand A face a challenging task on Day 3 as India A look to strengthen their grip on the contest.