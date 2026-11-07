Report questions military control over Pakistan’s natural resources

Brussels Pakistan’s military is facing questions over its involvement in the country’s natural resource business, with concerns growing about a lack of transparency, public accountability, and the distribution of profits. The report stated that military-linked organisations have access to valuable public resources, while details about their earnings, contracts, and payments to the government remain unclear. It also raised concerns that the country could be losing tax revenue and other public income because of limited oversight. According to the report, Pakistan’s military has maintained strong influence over important national decisions while elected politicians remain responsible for running the government and facing public criticism. This arrangement, it argued, has allowed the military to expand its economic interests without sufficient public scrutiny. The report highlighted mineral extraction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an example. It pointed to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), a military-linked engineering body, which has reportedly received a contract to operate the Muhammad Khel copper mine in the province. The report said the FWO is entitled to receive 50 per cent of the profits from the mine in North Waziristan. However, it noted that publicly available government records do not provide clear details about the quantity and value of copper extracted or the total revenue generated. These concerns have raised questions about whether the province and its residents receive a fair share of the income from their natural resources. The report also examined the role of Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), established to encourage investment. It suggested that the council’s influence has expanded into wider economic decision-making, strengthening the military’s role in business matters. The report called attention to the need for stronger transparency and accountability. Clear public records, fair contracts, and independent oversight would help ensure that Pakistan’s natural wealth benefits its people rather than remaining beyond public scrutiny.