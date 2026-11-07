Balochistan parties announce province-wide shut down amid crisis

Quetta Political parties in Pakistan’s Balochistan province have announced a province-wide shut down on November 19, demanding urgent action to address growing security concerns, economic difficulties and public hardship. The decision was taken at an all-parties conference organised by the Awami National Party (ANP) at the Quetta Press Club. Leaders from several political parties and traders’ organisations attended the meeting to discuss the province’s worsening situation. The participating parties expressed serious concern over rising violence, terrorism, targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom and insecurity on major highways. They said these problems had increased fear among residents and made daily life difficult for ordinary people. The issue of missing persons, unemployment and concerns over the use of the province’s natural resources were also raised. The joint declaration highlighted the economic pressure faced by residents. According to the parties, the closure of trade routes with Afghanistan and Iran had affected business activities and employment. Rising prices, long power and gas cuts, and difficulties faced by farmers and traders had added to the public’s problems. The political leaders criticised the provincial government, alleging that it had failed to provide sufficient security, protect public resources and restore economic activity. They called for immediate steps to improve law and order and address the concerns of local communities. As part of their protest plan, the parties announced a complete shutdown across Balochistan on November 19. Demonstrations will also take place outside press clubs in district headquarters across the province. The leaders further decided to hold a provincial-level meeting on November 26 to review the situation and discuss future action. Another conference involving national political leaders is planned for the first week of December to bring Balochistan’s concerns to the national level. The parties said they would continue their joint democratic efforts to protect public rights, improve security and support economic recovery. The success of these efforts will depend on meaningful dialogue, effective government action and practical steps to address the challenges facing the people of Balochistan.