UAE Prime Minister shares warm Diwali wishes worldwide

Abu Dhabi The Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates has extended warm greetings to people celebrating Diwali, sharing a message of peace, hope, and goodness on the festival of lights. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared the message on social media platform X on Saturday, November 7. His greeting reached people celebrating the festival both within the UAE and across the world. In his message, Sheikh Mohammed wished people safety, happiness, and prosperity, highlighting the positive values associated with Diwali. His words reflected the spirit of a festival that brings families and communities together through prayers, traditional customs, the lighting of lamps, and the exchange of sweets. Diwali is widely celebrated by Indian communities and people from other South Asian backgrounds living in the UAE. The country is home to a large Indian community, making the festival an important occasion for cultural celebrations and community gatherings. This year, the main Diwali celebrations are expected on Sunday, November 8. Residents are preparing to mark the occasion with family gatherings, festive decorations, cultural programmes, and visits to places hosting special events. Authorities and building managers have also reminded residents to follow fire safety rules while celebrating. The UAE leadership has regularly extended greetings on cultural and religious occasions observed by different communities. Such messages recognise the country's diverse population and encourage people from different backgrounds to celebrate their traditions while living together peacefully. Sheikh Mohammed's Diwali message offered warm wishes to celebrants and highlighted the importance of hope, kindness, and well-being. His greetings also reflected the close cultural links between the UAE and India, supported by the presence of millions of Indian residents in the Gulf nation. As families prepare to celebrate the festival of lights, the message carries a simple reminder that peace, happiness, and mutual respect are values shared across communities. Diwali's message of light and goodness continues to bring people together, making the festival an occasion for spreading goodwill and strengthening friendship across borders.