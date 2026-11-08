MLA's transfer demand sparks debate over Hu-Dha Commissioner

CH NEWS, HUBBALLI A letter reportedly written by a ruling party MLA seeking the transfer of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner Dr. Rudresh Ghali has triggered a fresh debate over the reasons behind the demand. According to reports, the MLA became unhappy after the corporation allegedly refused to award a contract to a contractor recommended by him. The development has raised questions about possible political pressure on the municipal administration. Since Dr. Ghali took charge, the corporation has reportedly introduced changes to its financial management. During a general meeting, members reportedly appreciated the administration for improving the corporation's financial position and introducing a rotational system to clear contractors' pending bills. The new system aims to settle outstanding payments in an orderly manner, particularly bills pending for the past three to four years. However, the system has reportedly caused dissatisfaction among some contractors who want their payments cleared immediately. Sources quoted in the report claim that certain contractors approached the MLA to seek faster payment. The MLA allegedly asked the commissioner to clear the bills of a preferred contractor, but the commissioner refused to make an exception to the payment system. The report further alleges that the refusal has led to efforts to remove Dr. Ghali from the post. The MLA is also reportedly trying to influence the appointment of an officer of his choice as the next commissioner. The alleged move has raised concerns about political interference in the functioning of the municipal corporation. However, the reasons behind the transfer demand and the claims of pressure over contract payments have not been officially established. The issue is likely to draw further attention as questions emerge over the administration's financial decisions and the independence of municipal officials.