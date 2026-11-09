Sahyadri College to host Synergia 2026

CH NEWS, Mangaluru Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management will organise its flagship technology and innovation festival, 'Synergia 2026', from November 12 to 14 at its campus in Adyar, Mangaluru. The three-day event aims to bring together students, young innovators, technology enthusiasts and aspiring entrepreneurs on a common platform to showcase their creativity, technical skills and innovative ideas. Synergia 2026 is designed to encourage collaboration, creativity and the development of solutions to emerging challenges. The festival will feature a range of technical and non-technical activities, providing participants with opportunities to learn, compete, interact with experts and explore new areas of technology. One of the major attractions will be a 36-hour hackathon, offering participants an opportunity to develop innovative projects and demonstrate their problem-solving abilities. The event will also feature expert-led workshops and developer talks focusing on technological advancements, innovation and emerging industry trends. Several technology-based and non-technical competitions are also planned as part of the festival. Participants will get opportunities to demonstrate their talents, exchange ideas and compete in various activities. The festival will additionally provide opportunities to explore project funding options to support promising and innovative ideas. Special attractions will include an air show featuring aerial displays and showcases highlighting aviation innovation and drone technology. According to the organisers, Synergia aims to go beyond conventional technical competitions by creating an environment that promotes entrepreneurship, practical learning, teamwork and discovery. The event is expected to provide students and young visionaries with valuable exposure to emerging technologies and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals. Through Synergia 2026, Sahyadri College seeks to strengthen its commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and all-round student development. The festival will be held at Sahyadri Campus, Adyar, Mangaluru.