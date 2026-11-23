SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala administration has imposed a strict ban on dumping used clothes, plastic and other waste in the Pamba River and its bathing ghats during the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Violators will face on-the-spot fines of up to ₹5,000 under the new restrictions.

Additional District Magistrate Dileep K Kainikkara issued the prohibitory order on November 22 to prevent pollution of the river and surrounding bathing areas. Pilgrims are prohibited from discarding used clothes, textiles and personal belongings in the river, its tributaries or bathing ghats. Dumping solid and biodegradable waste along the riverbanks and in public places has also been prohibited.

The penalties will be imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act. Those who fail to pay the fine within 15 days may face further legal action, including prosecution.

The administration said the restrictions were necessary because the Pamba River serves as an important source of drinking water for lakhs of pilgrims and residents in Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam.

The Pamba Duty Magistrate, Pamba Police Special Officer and Secretary of the Ranni-Perunad Grama Panchayat have been authorised to enforce the order.

The panchayat secretary has been directed to deposit the collected fines into the local body’s fund. The entire amount must be used exclusively for cleaning, waste management and river conservation activities in Sabarimala and Pamba. The prohibitory order will remain in force for two months from November 22.