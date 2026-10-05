Russia probes suspected pneumonic plague death

Moscow Russian authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old laboratory technician at an Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia after she was diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown cause, raising concerns about a possible case of pneumonic plague. The incident was reported at the institute in Shelekhov near Irkutsk. The specific pathogen responsible for the illness has not yet been identified. Russia’s consumer and infectious disease watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Irkutsk, the wider region and Shelekhov remained stable. Authorities have introduced special precautionary measures following the woman’s death. Buryatia head Alexei Tsydenov said the woman may have died from plague, while stressing that there was no outbreak in his republic. Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev also convened an emergency meeting of regional health authorities and described the incident as a suspected particularly dangerous infection. Additional precautions have been introduced in Shelekhov and surrounding areas. The nearby Irkutsk Aluminium Plant advised employees to wear face coverings. Company officials said identified close contacts were under medical observation and had not developed symptoms, while laboratory tests conducted so far were negative. Unverified reports cited by CNN said nearly 200 people were being monitored at a medical facility where the technician had been treated. Reports also claimed that isolation measures had been introduced at a maternity facility, although these claims have not been independently confirmed. Former Rospotrebnadzor chief Gennady Onishchenko said the illness was “most likely not the plague” and said he did not expect widespread transmission even if plague were confirmed. The US State Department said it was monitoring reports of a suspected fatal pneumonic plague case and coordinating with the CDC and other agencies. It urged Russian authorities to provide accurate information while noting that several details remained unverified. Pneumonic plague is caused by Yersinia pestis and affects the respiratory system. It can spread through respiratory droplets and is treatable with antibiotics when treatment begins promptly. Russian authorities continue to investigate the cause of the technician’s death.