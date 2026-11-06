Robotic technology deployed for stormwater desilting

BENGALURU Modernizing municipal maintenance operations and eliminating hazardous manual labor are critical steps for effective urban flood management. As metropolitan administrations prepare for seasonal downpours, civic authorities are increasingly turning to advanced engineering solutions to clean underground drainage networks efficiently and safely. The Greater Bengaluru municipal administration has taken a major technological leap forward, initiating a high-profile trial run of a specialized robotic desilting system. Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao personally inspected the live demonstration of a Super Suction Robotic Machine deployed to clear heavy silt accumulation from a stormwater drain in HSR Layout, within the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru South City Corporation. During the rigorous six-hour trial, municipal engineers tackled a challenging section of a covered stormwater drain measuring roughly six feet in width and thirty feet in length, which had accumulated over two feet of dense sludge. Manufactured by Aryan, the advanced robotic unit is lowered directly into covered drains and operated via wireless remote control. The system features powerful mechanical attachments that loosen compacted silt, which is then extracted through high-capacity vacuum pipes. The machine boasts an 8,000-litre total holding capacity split between 6,000 litres for extracted sludge and 2,000 litres for water with an operational reach of up to 30 metres per deployment. Following the successful demonstration, Chief Commissioner Rao instructed engineering teams to evaluate the technology's long-term viability and expand its deployment across critical flood-prone corridors, specifically targeting the seventh sector and seventeenth cross of HSR Layout. Furthermore, addressing broader monsoon preparedness along the high-traffic corridor from Silk Board Junction toward HSR Layout, the Chief Commissioner ordered the installation of a massive three-metre diameter underground pipeline instead of conventional box drains to prevent severe waterlogging. Emphasizing worker safety and infrastructure resilience, senior officials including local MLA Satish Reddy, South Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, and Chief Engineers Basavaraj Kabade and Malathi inspected the operations. Chief Commissioner Rao mandated strict adherence to safety protocols for all field personnel, noting that successful robotic adoption will revolutionize urban drainage maintenance across Bengaluru.