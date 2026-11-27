BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Council N. Ravikumar launched a sharp, sarcastic attack on Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader over his recent remarks dismissing the ongoing strike by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. Speaking to reporters at the BJP state office in Bengaluru, Ravikumar demanded that Khader resign from his post if he truly believes public departments run smoothly without frontline staff.

The political clash comes as thousands of ASHA workers enter the 11th day of their indefinite day-and-night protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park, braving winter cold and rain to demand fair wages. Ravikumar criticized the state government, noting that neither the Chief Minister nor the Health, Labour, and Women’s Welfare ministers have held meaningful talks with the agitating health workers.

Khader’s logic turned

Pointing to Khader’s controversial claim that healthcare services continue smoothly without ASHA workers, Ravikumar turned the Minister’s own logic back on him. He sarcastically asked why Khader continues to draw a government salary, travelling allowance, and dearness allowance when his constituency and department supposedly function fine even in his absence.

The BJP legislator also condemned recent government statements portraying the workers’ strike as blackmail or intimidation against Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Ravikumar argued that underpaid community health workers seeking basic financial survival cannot possibly threaten powerful leaders. He reminded the ruling party that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously promised Rs 10,000 to the workers, a commitment that remains unfulfilled.

Dismissing Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendraswamy’s suggestion of honoring workers with garlands as hollow rhetoric, Ravikumar accused the administration of handing them a garland of thorns instead. He urged the government to treat the workers with dignity and immediately approve a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000. Finally, the opposition leader warned that if the state fails to resolve their grievances soon, a massive protest will be staged outside the legislature during the upcoming Belagavi winter session.