BENGALURU: High school teachers across Karnataka will not be pulled away for external assignments like census work during the crucial examination season, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa promised. Speaking at a subject-specific training workshop for Bengaluru North resource teachers at Stella Maris High School, the Minister assured educators that he would raise the matter in the state Cabinet and stand beside them if any conflicting orders arise.

With preparatory tests and the 2026‑27 SSLC final examinations fast approaching, Bangarappa emphasized that educators must focus entirely on guiding their students without outside pressure. Following the launch of the ‘Mission 60+’ initiative at IIT Dharwad, he challenged schools in the Bengaluru region to aim higher for a ‘Mission 70+’ benchmark and strive toward a 100 per cent pass rate. He also noted that providing free electricity to government schools has already helped teachers conduct extra evening classes successfully.

In a major policy announcement, the Minister confirmed that a bilingual education policy will roll out across all government schools starting from the next academic year. Under this system, students will learn English alongside Kannada to unlock stronger career opportunities. Sharing the personal example of his sister, Geetha Shivarajkumar, he explained how she began her early schooling in Kannada medium in Shivamogga before moving to English medium at Stella Maris High School and earning a first-class master’s degree in English Literature.

Addressing staff-related ‘SIR’ concerns, Bangarappa urged teachers to leave administrative battles to him while concentrating on classroom learning. Recalling the historic ‘Akshara’ program introduced by his late father, former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, which boosted school attendance with a daily one-rupee student incentive, the Minister reaffirmed his deep respect for the teaching community and pledged full government support for both educators and students.

“I am with you, let us all fight this together. Leave service-related issues to me, and focus entirely on teaching our children well,” the Minister said.