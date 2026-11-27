BENGALURU: In a major administrative shift aimed at strengthening urban law enforcement, the Karnataka Police Department has officially transferred six police stations from the Bengaluru District Police jurisdiction to the Bengaluru South Police Commissionerate. State police chief DGP Dr. M.A. Saleem issued the formal order, bringing rapidly growing suburban neighborhoods directly under city policing oversight.

The six stations included in the merger are Suryanagar, Sarjapura, Jigani, Attibele, Anekal, and Bannerghatta. Previously managed by the district police unit, these fast-developing residential and industrial corridors will now operate under the Bengaluru South Police Commissionerate. This reorganization comes as Bengaluru’s outer southern belt experiences rapid urban expansion, requiring faster emergency response and coordinated city-level security.

A smooth handover

Along with the boundary change, police headquarters has issued strict operational directives to ensure a smooth handover. Authorities must transfer all existing buildings, equipment, and station infrastructure in their current condition without delay, and submit a formal compliance report back to state headquarters.

To prevent staffing disruptions during the transition, officials have also outlined clear guidelines for personnel movement. Officers and constables currently posted in the district unit can be shifted into the Bengaluru City Police unit while keeping their hard-earned service seniority intact. However, this transfer process requires obtaining formal consent from the willing staff members and reviewing their records carefully. The Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru Rural will oversee this verification and submit the final staff proposal.

Sub-inspector posts

Additionally, DGP Saleem has instructed the Inspector General of Police for the Central Range to review staffing needs for Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts across the newly absorbed stations. Based on that assessment, a detailed proposal for adjusting and reassigning sub-inspector positions will be sent for approval. Once completed, the merger is expected to streamline policing and improve public safety for thousands of residents across southern Bengaluru.