BENGALURU: A push to place Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait alongside Mahatma Gandhi on Indian currency notes is set to take center stage during the upcoming winter legislature session in Belagavi. Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed announced that arrangements are ready to introduce a Private Member’s Bill on the matter when the session opens on December 2 at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Addressing reporters at a Vidhana Soudha committee room, Ahmed said the Upper House has cleared space for more than three Private Member’s Bills this session. Among them is a proposal by Congress MLC B.S. Shivanna urging the Central Government and the Reserve Bank of India to print Dr. Ambedkar’s image on all rupee denominations, including high-value notes. Once tabled, the Upper House will formally forward the bill to the President of India and the RBI.

In his proposal, Shivanna notes that Dr. Ambedkar was not only the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Bharat Ratna recipient, but also a towering economist whose research laid the foundational framework for establishing the RBI itself. Honoring him on everyday banknotes, Shivanna argues, keeps his social and financial legacy alive across generations. He also pointed out that major democracies like the United States and the United Kingdom routinely feature multiple national leaders and economic thinkers on their currency, suggesting India should adopt a similar approach.

Beyond the currency bill, Ahmed shared that the Upper House will also take up Private Member’s Bills seeking full waivers on student education loans and stronger support measures for persons with disabilities.

For millions of citizens who view Dr. Ambedkar as a symbol of equality and modern nation-building, seeing his face on Indian banknotes carries deep emotional weight. If the legislature backs the move and sends it to New Delhi, Karnataka could spark a nationwide conversation on how India honors the visionaries who shaped its democracy and economy.