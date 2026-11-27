BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers entered the 11th day of their protest in Bengaluru on Friday, refusing to budge despite growing exhaustion and illness at the demonstration site. Over the past 10 days, more than 20 protesting workers have fallen unwell while staying outdoors around the clock to demand a Rs 15,000 pay hike and an official written order from the state government.

Concern at the protest camp deepened early Friday morning when 38‑year-old worker Ganga suffered a sudden health emergency around 2.30 am. Fellow demonstrators arranged an ambulance and rushed her to KC General Hospital in Bengaluru for urgent medical care. Even as fatigue takes a toll on those who spend their lives caring for rural mothers and newborns, protesters remain determined to hold their ground until their voices are heard.

Eyes on the CM

Attention now turns to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who recently returned from an official visit to Japan. While still in Japan, Shivakumar had spoken to the protesters over a video call and urged them to call off their agitation. However, his later remarks drew sharp pushback from the crowd after he warned them against letting political interests steer their strike and questioned why they were not pressing the Central Government for funds.

No written guarantee

Meanwhile, the state administration has signaled reluctance to issue a written guarantee. Officials noted that handing out formal written commitments to one group could prompt employees across multiple departments with pending grievances to demand similar pledges, straining administrative rules. Although the government is reportedly weighing an increase in monthly pay, no figures or timelines have been shared.

For the workers, spoken promises are no longer enough. Union State Secretary Nagalakshmi urged leaders to discuss the revised amount openly and issue a clear government order, insisting no one will leave the venue without written proof.