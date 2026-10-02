Railways announces Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper service

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Railway commuters traveling between India's premier technology hub and its financial powerhouse can finally look forward to a massive upgrade in connectivity. Reports indicate that the highly anticipated SMVT Bengaluru to Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Sleeper train service is scheduled to launch by the end of this month, with the Railway Board expected to issue an official notification in the coming days. Once operational, this service will become the nation's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train, slashing travel times dramatically between the two major metropolitan centers. Currently, travelers relying on direct rail connections—such as the daily Udyan Express—must endure a grueling journey averaging around 24 hours. The new high-speed sleeper service is slated to cover the distance in under 16 hours, operating six days a week in both directions. According to provisional operational drafts, the train is tentatively scheduled to depart from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru at 10:00 PM, arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1:50 PM the following afternoon. On the return leg, departures from Mumbai are planned for 10:30 PM, pulling into Bengaluru at 2:50 PM the next day, though final timetable confirmations remain subject to minor adjustments by railway authorities. Unlike alternative routes that pass through Hubballi, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will take a more direct path through key economic and transit junctions. Scheduled commercial stops will include Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Solapur, and Kalyan. This routing is designed to optimize speed while serving crucial regional hubs across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The introduction of a rapid, comfortable rail connection between Mumbai and Bengaluru addresses a long-standing public grievance. For more than thirty years, commuters and business associations have lobbied for modern, high-speed rail links to bridge the vast economic corridor. Despite repeated past assurances, rail transit has remained sluggish, forcing travelers to choose between lengthy train journeys or expensive air travel. Railway zones have reportedly been instructed to prepare for a convenient launch date later this month, finally bringing an end to decades of waiting. As the final logistical preparations get underway, the impending deployment of state-of-the-art sleeper coaches promises to redefine long-distance rail travel quality, comfort, and efficiency for thousands of daily passengers across the southern and western corridors.