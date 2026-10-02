DIPR officials honor Gandhi, Shastri on Gandhi Jayanti

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Commemorating the profound moral and historical legacy of India's foundational leaders, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) marked the nation's 157th Gandhi Jayanti with solemn commemorative ceremonies across its administrative headquarters in Bengaluru. Department Commissioner M.N. Anucheth led senior officials, executive directors, and administrative staff in paying official floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The observance began early Thursday morning within the DIPR premises, where Commissioner Anucheth offered floral garlands before the framed portraits of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and the venerated statesman Lal Bahadur Shastri. Following the indoor homage, the Commissioner and senior departmental leadership proceeded to the courtyard to formally garland the monumental statue of Mahatma Gandhi, reflecting upon his enduring principles of Satyagraha, non-violence, and Swaraj. The state-level commemoration witnessed extensive participation from across the administrative hierarchy of the information directorate. Among the dignitaries present were Joint Directors C.R. Naveen, Manjunath Dollin, and Siddeshwarappa J.B., alongside Deputy Directors Ramalingappa and Shafi Saduddin, and Administrative Officer M.K. Kiran. Scores of departmental personnel, press officers, and technical staff gathered to honor the memory of the leaders whose twin birth anniversaries on October 2 symbolize national integrity, public duty, and humble service. In brief remarks addressed to departmental staff following the floral tributes, officials underscored the timeless relevance of Gandhian ethics in modern public administration, emphasizing transparency, grassroots communication, and ethical governance. The ceremony concluded with a collective pledge by DIPR personnel to uphold the core democratic and social values championed by both Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in their respective spheres of national service.