GBA leaders pay tribute at MG Road on 157th Gandhi Jayanti

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Amidst the heart of Karnataka’s bustling capital, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, in coordination with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), marked the 157th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, with a poignant and deeply symbolic state-level commemoration. Held at 9:00 AM in the historic Mahatma Gandhi Park along the iconic M.G. Road, the morning's proceedings brought together top municipal administrators, interfaith spiritual leaders, and citizens to honor the timeless ethos of Satyagraha, universal brotherhood, and moral integrity. The official ceremony commenced as Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, alongside Jagadish G., Commissioner of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, stepped forward to lay ceremonial floral wreaths and garlands at the base of the majestic statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Surrounded by verdant lawns and a gathering of civic workers, the senior bureaucrats paused for a moment of quiet reflection, paying homage to the visionary leader whose principles continue to anchor India's democratic and administrative framework. The harmonious blend of diverse religious traditions drew spontaneous applause from the gathered public, turning the public park into a powerful symbol of national unity. Concluding the morning's events, municipal leaders reiterated their commitment to translating Gandhian ideals of decentralized cleanliness, transparent public service, and community welfare into actionable urban governance across all zones of the Central City Corporation.