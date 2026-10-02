BMTC pilots automatic passenger counting system

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a major push toward modernizing public transit, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is launching a pilot project to implement an advanced Automatic Passenger Counting (APC) system across 30 buses. Designed to track real-time boarding and alighting patterns, crowding levels, and ticketing accuracy, the technology aims to crack down on revenue leakage, eliminate ticketless travel, and optimize route scheduling. Official tenders for the project have been issued, with the deadline for bid submissions set for October 12, 2026. The APC system utilizes sophisticated sensors and onboard optical devices installed near the front and rear entry-exit doors of the buses. These sensors automatically record every passenger boarding and alighting at each stop, maintaining a continuous tally of active passenger counts. According to municipal transit specifications, the installed technology must maintain a minimum counting accuracy of 95% during operational hours. A primary motivation behind the high-tech upgrade is the challenge of reconciling ticket data with passenger volume, particularly in the wake of widespread free-travel initiatives like the state's Shakti scheme, alongside student and senior citizen passes. While conductors utilize Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs), verifying pass-holder ratios against actual headcounts has traditionally proved difficult. By integrating APC sensor logs with ETM transaction data and Vehicle Tracking Systems (VLT), BMTC's central control room can independently cross-reference passenger volumes in real time. If a discrepancy arises between recorded ticket issues and active passenger counts, automated alerts are transmitted instantly, helping supervisors detect irregularities such as unissued tickets or informal cash transactions. Beyond security and revenue auditing, the APC data stream will feed into BMTC's GPS analytics framework to streamline urban transit planning. By mapping peak passenger densities across specific corridors and timings, the corporation aims to dynamically reallocate fleet resources—deploying additional buses to congested routes while scaling back frequencies on underutilized segments to improve overall operational efficiency.